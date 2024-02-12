Ed Sheeran’s traditional Thai tattoo fuels soft power diplomacy

Sheeran was in Bangkok as part of his “+-=÷x Mathematics Tour” on Saturday and in the morning after his show, he sought the expertise of Ajarn Neng Koommantrarak also known as Ajarn Neng On Nut.

Ajarn Neng is celebrated for his mastery of “Eight-Directional Yantra” tattoos, which hold deep significance in Thai culture, embodying Buddhist virtues and sacred symbolism.

During the tattooing session, Sheeran took to his private Instagram account, @teddysphotos, to share a video documenting the process with his followers.

Captioned “Got a traditional Sak Yant tattoo in Thailand today …”, the clip captured every step of the process, from homage paid to a spiritual shrine to the recitation of sacred verses, culminating in the application of the “eight-directional yantra” tattoo on his leg.