Ministry spices it up with a cartoon script competition in a talent search

The initiative aims to nurture and develop emerging talents, and potentially turn their works into popular webcomics. This effort is part of a larger strategy to position Thai webcomics as a new “soft power” on the global stage.

Wuttikrai Leewiraphan, the director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), said that “the DIP places significant importance on promoting intellectual property, particularly creative works that blend Thai soft power with the latest digital technology trends, such as webtoon.

“It aligns with the lifestyle of the new generation and has rapidly gained popularity both domestically and internationally.”

In Thailand, there are more than 3 million webtoon readers monthly, with a substantial number of popular Thai writers and cartoonists contributing to this thriving industry.