Faces of Asia: Guardian of Thailand’s musical legacy

This traditional Thai tune, with its unique style of singing and improvisation reminiscent of jazz, holds a significant place in the country’s artistic heritage, and is often performed during temple rituals before monkhood. It is a cherished part of Thai spiritual life, referred to as “Tum Kwan Nak”.

Chaichana says ‘Plaeng Lae’ is very difficult to perform, as it requires great skill, good memory, and the creativity to be able to improvise on the spot. In our contemporary time, these skills have become rare.

“The person who sings ‘Plaeng Lae’ at the Tum Kwan Nak ritual must memorise all of the poems and sing them uniquely – and sometimes has to improvise by composing and singing it right on the spot,” said the national artist.

It is referred to as a “beggar song” since its origins lie with a wandering ascetic begging for alms. While singing, performers also hold wooden rhythm clappers in both hands and play cymbals with their feet, simultaneously providing rhythm while singing.

“Over time, the song was continuously modified until it became ‘Plaeng Lae,’ telling the story of The Vessantara Jataka, the almsgiving tale of Prince Vessantara before he was born as the Buddha,” explains Chaichana.

Chaichana’s influence extends beyond his music. He has mentored aspiring artists, including the late Waiphot Phetsuphan, leaving an indelible mark on Thailand’s folk music scene.

“As far as I can recall, he was already famous by the time I was born,” reflects one of Chaichana’s admirers. “He’s an idol to us, adept at singing various types of Thai folk songs, and now holds the esteemed title of National Artist,” said Tossapol Himmapan, who is also a renowned Thai folk singer.

"Now Chaichana is facing another huge challenge following a diagnosis of early-stage bladder cancer, and yet he remains determined to see ‘Pleang Lae’ preserved as a national treasure," said Pikul, Chaichana's wife.

Chaichana hopes that the new generation will step up, especially in the realm of art. “I hope that they will uphold our traditions and culture, whether it’s through singing, composing music, or language usage, said the national artist.

As Thailand navigates the winds of change, a question lingers: will the beautiful cultural heritage of the nation fade away with the older generation? It’s a question that resonates deeply within society, urging communities to recognise the importance of cultural preservation and support its continuation for generations to come.