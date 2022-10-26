Brazilian model crowned Miss Grand International, Thailand’s Engfa runner-up

The final round of the Miss Grand International (MGI) 2022 beauty pageant concluded at the Sentul International Convention Centre in Bogor, Jakarta, Indonesia.

Novaes Menin, a 26-year-old model and entrepreneur, beat 67 other contestants to win her country’s first-ever golden crown. She succeeds last year’s winner Nguyen Thuy Thuc Tien of Vietnam.

Thailand’s Engfa was named first runner-up while Indonesia’s Andina Julie, Venezuela’s Luiseth Materán and the Czech Republic’s Mariana Bečková were second, third and fourth runners-up, respectively.

This year’s pageant marked the 10th anniversary of Miss Grand International, which was founded in 2013. The spectacular final show also featured on stage all former MGI queens and a Golden Grand Award for MGI’s national directors for the first time.

This year, directors from Vietnam bagged gold while those from Japan and Spain shared silver.

The top 10 finalists will stay a week in Jakarta for a media tour before heading to Bangkok, where MGI is based. They are also expected to travel to several countries as part of the pageant’s 10th anniversary world tour.