Thai productions battle with Jackie Chan, anime at Asia’s largest content market

"FILMART and EntertainmentPulse" was back at its home venue in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, where 21 Thai companies presented over 40 new TV series and films.

The Kingdom also touted for business as a top international filmmaking destination, showcasing its world-class production, post-production and soundstage facilities.

Included in the Thai film spotlight were features “You & Me & Me”, “Tiger Running”, “Khun Pan 3”, “Bad Social”, “Immortal Species”, “Time to Fly”, and “Start It Up”.

Thai film companies Halo Productions, Wishtrend Thailand and MFlow Entertainment joined over 7,300 top entertainment leaders from 41 countries at FILMART, which ran from March 13–16.

The stars of the show though were mainland China exhibitors, who arrived in force with a record 330-plus booths, including the three major streaming platforms – iQIYI, Tencent, and Youku.