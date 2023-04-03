Japan's Ryuichi Sakamoto, composer of 'The Last Emperor' film score, dies aged 71

Sakamoto, who described classical musician Claude Debussy as his hero, studied ethnomusicology at the Tokyo National University of Fine Arts and Music, with a particular interest in the traditional music of Japan's Okinawa prefecture as well as Indian and African musical traditions.

Embracing electronic music, he and fellow studio musicians Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi formed YMO in 1978. The band's groundbreaking use of a vast array of electronic instruments brought both domestic and global success.

Sakamoto's first score was for the 1983 film "Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence", in which he also played the commandant of a prisoner of war camp, starring alongside David Bowie. The score went on to win a BAFTA.