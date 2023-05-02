Health issues holding back young K-pop stars

The ailments vary from physical to psychological problems.

SM Entertainment announced Wednesday that Joy of the girl group Red Velvet will take a temporary break from group activities due to her health condition.

“Joy recently paid a visit to doctors after feeling unwell. After diagnosis, she was recommended to take a break and focus on recovery,” the statement said. “Joy will be taking a break to focus on recovery and will not be taking part in any scheduled plans for the time being. The decision was made after a thorough discussion with Joy, so we hope fans understand.”

Red Velvet recently set off on a world tour and following their gig in Singapore last Friday, Joy along with her members was scheduled to perform in eight more countries.

But it is yet unclear whether she would be able to take part in these concerts.