Thailand’s K-pop darling Lalisa breaks more world records

The superstar had previously broken four world records, namely:

• “Lalisa” was the first K-pop music video with the highest number of views – 73.6 million on YouTube – within 24 hours of release.

• The first solo K-pop artist to win the “Best K-Pop” award at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022.

• The first K-pop solo artist to win the “Best K-Pop” award at MTV Europe Music Awards in 2022.

• The only K-pop artist with the most followers on Instagram. She has more than 93 million followers.