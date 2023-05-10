Thailand’s K-pop darling Lalisa breaks more world recordsbackground-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, May 16, 2023
nationthailand
Thailand’s K-pop darling Lalisa breaks more world records

Thailand’s K-pop darling Lalisa breaks more world records

WEDNESDAY, May 10, 2023

Thailand’s very own K-pop superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban has broken more world records as announced by the Guinness World Records on Tuesday.

The records she has now broken are:

• “Lalisa” is the first solo K-pop album to be streamed more than 1 billion times on Spotify in 595 days.

• Lalisa is the first solo K-pop artist whose songs have been streamed 1 billion times via Spotify in 411 days. Her music video for “Lalisa” has been viewed 312 times, while “Money” has been streamed 688 million times.

Thailand’s K-pop darling Lalisa breaks more world records

The superstar had previously broken four world records, namely:

• “Lalisa” was the first K-pop music video with the highest number of views – 73.6 million on YouTube – within 24 hours of release.

• The first solo K-pop artist to win the “Best K-Pop” award at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022.

• The first K-pop solo artist to win the “Best K-Pop” award at MTV Europe Music Awards in 2022.

• The only K-pop artist with the most followers on Instagram. She has more than 93 million followers.

Thailand’s K-pop darling Lalisa breaks more world records Thailand’s K-pop darling Lalisa breaks more world records Thailand’s K-pop darling Lalisa breaks more world records

TAGS
Lisa of BlackPinkBlackpinkLalisaK-PopGuinness World Records
RELATED
nationthailand