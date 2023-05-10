Thailand’s K-pop darling Lalisa breaks more world records
Thailand’s very own K-pop superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban has broken more world records as announced by the Guinness World Records on Tuesday.
The records she has now broken are:
• “Lalisa” is the first solo K-pop album to be streamed more than 1 billion times on Spotify in 595 days.
• Lalisa is the first solo K-pop artist whose songs have been streamed 1 billion times via Spotify in 411 days. Her music video for “Lalisa” has been viewed 312 times, while “Money” has been streamed 688 million times.
The superstar had previously broken four world records, namely:
• “Lalisa” was the first K-pop music video with the highest number of views – 73.6 million on YouTube – within 24 hours of release.
• The first solo K-pop artist to win the “Best K-Pop” award at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022.
• The first K-pop solo artist to win the “Best K-Pop” award at MTV Europe Music Awards in 2022.
• The only K-pop artist with the most followers on Instagram. She has more than 93 million followers.