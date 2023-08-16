Korean Cultural Center hosted 'K-pop Academy Mini Concert' with Thai disabled

Around 200 audiences including Sopha Sujarikul, the representative of the Thai Down Syndrome Foundation and Dr Chanankorn Suwanachuen, the President of the 'Five For All' Foundation, watched the K-pop performances by K-pop Academy students and The Stars cover dance team which several members of the team have Down syndrome.

Before the event, the Center hosted a dance workshop for 'The Stars' members.

Ko Gahyeon, the K-pop dance instructor said, "I was surprised by their expression and talent."