Korean Cultural Center hosted 'K-pop Academy Mini Concert' with Thai disabled
The Korean Cultural Center hosted 'K-pop Academy Mini Concert' on August 11. It is the graduation ceremony of the Center's K-pop Academy, which is the short-term's K-pop Vocal and Dance classes, and total 74 Thai students enrolled for this year.
Around 200 audiences including Sopha Sujarikul, the representative of the Thai Down Syndrome Foundation and Dr Chanankorn Suwanachuen, the President of the 'Five For All' Foundation, watched the K-pop performances by K-pop Academy students and The Stars cover dance team which several members of the team have Down syndrome.
Before the event, the Center hosted a dance workshop for 'The Stars' members.
Ko Gahyeon, the K-pop dance instructor said, "I was surprised by their expression and talent."
The event started with the performance of the Thai girl group 'Berry Berry', which the five members attended K-pop Academy.
After the student's performances of the total 10 teams, 'The Stars' performed K-pop dance with the song of 2NE1 and Momoland with two hearing-impaired dancers.
Since 2017, 'The Stars' has performed various dances such as K-pop dance and Thai traditional dance, on many stages in Thailand.
Kevin Yoon, the professor from K-pop department of Howon University and the vocal trainer of YG Entertainment, sang 'HeeJae' on this stage. He said, "Many Korean entertainment companies look at Thailand, which has many talented youths, and I hope there will be a second and third 'Lisa' in the K-pop scene."
Lastly, K-pop Academy students and 'The Stars' performed BTS's 'Permission to Dance', as the stage which disabled and non-disabled dance together.
Cho Jaeil, the director of the Center said, "I believe that the power of culture is anyone can enjoy and achieve, regardless of their disabilities. Our centre will continue to provide Korean cultural experiences to all Thais including the disabled."