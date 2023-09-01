Manga treasure: Fans of One Piece can meet Luffy at Iconsiam
An event for fans to mark the broadcast of the live-action series version of "One Piece" is being held at Iconsiam in Bangkok until September 10.
Called "Straw Hats Unite", it aims to celebrate the broadcast of a series adapted from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda that debuted on Netflix on August 31.
“One Piece” fans can see installations based on scenes in the series, like protagonist "Monkey D Luffy" stretching his long arm after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit, Luffy’s first meeting with pirate hunter and swordsman "Roronoa Zoro", and an orange garden belonging to a money-obsessed thief and navigator "Nami".
An imitation of Luffy and his crew's ship "Going Merry" is also available to serve people travelling across the Chao Phraya River until Sunday.
The event has so far received rave reviews from Thai fans. Many Thai superstars also participated in the event, including Suppasit "Mew" Jongcheveevat, Vachirawich "Ryu" Aranthanawong, Patchanan "Orn" Jiajirachote, Kanteera "Noey" Wadcharathadsanakul, and Pichayapa "Namsai" Natha.
One Piece has been serialised in the Japanese manga magazine "Weekly Shōnen Jump" since July 1997. Individual chapters were compiled into 106 volumes in July 2023. An anime series has been broadcast since 1999.
The story follows the adventures of Luffy and his crew as they explore the Grand Line in search of the mythical treasure known as the "One Piece" in order to become the next King of the Pirates.
One Piece has received praise for its storytelling, world-building, art, characterisation, and humour. It has received many awards and is placed by critics, reviewers, and readers at the top of the all-time best manga list.