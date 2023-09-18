Lisa’s refusal to renew contract sparks concerns about Blackpink’s future





South Korean news agency Star News reported that Lisa had rejected YG Entertainment’s contract renewal offer, rumoured to be worth approximately 50 billion Korean won (about US$37.6 million or 1.3 billion baht).

This news caused YG Entertainment’s stock to drop by nearly 9% on Friday, and there are rumours that several agencies, including those in Thailand, have been making offers to Lisa.

Despite YG Entertainment issuing a statement saying they are discussing the matter, many fans believe the news about Lisa refusing to renew the contract is true.

There are several reasons that have led Lisa’s fans to support her decision, including differences in remuneration rates and other discriminatory practices.

In the early days of Blackpink’s debut, some South Korean fans even called for Lisa’s expulsion from the group, because she is Thai. South Korean media is speculating that this may be among the many factors contributing to Lisa’s decision to decline contract renewal.