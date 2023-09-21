Blackpink’s Lisa logs 1 billion Spotify streams with ‘Money’

BTS’ V hits Billboard 100 at No. 51

V of BTS landed on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 51 with “Slow Dancing,” according to the latest chart published on Tuesday in the US.

The main track from his first solo album “Layover” is his third solo single to enter the main songs chart. It is the highest for the artist whose drama theme song “Christmas Tree” and pre-release from the EP “Love Me Again,” which ranked No. 79 and No. 96, respectively.

The single debuted on UK’s Official singles top 100 at No. 24 while the mini album hit Billboard 200 at No. 2, tying the record his bandmates Jimin and Suga hold as K-pop solo artists. It also headed straight to the top of Oricon’s weekly album ranking.

Meanwhile, the artist returned from Japan on Monday after promoting his solo album in the country.

Le Sserafim amasses 100m views with ‘Unforgiven’ music video

The music video for Le Sserafim’s “Unforgiven (feat. Nile Rodgers)” logged 100 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday, said agency Source Music on Wednesday.