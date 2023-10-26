‘Undertaker’ becomes highest-grossing Thai film in a decade

Major Group recently disclosed that the film has raked in over 600 million baht in nationwide revenue, solidifying its position as the top-grossing Thai film of the decade.

As it enters its fourth week in theatres, the film continues to maintain its impressive momentum.

To mark this occasion, Thiti Srinual, the director and screenwriter, shared a heartfelt message on his personal Facebook page, expressing gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and everyone involved. "Thank you for bringing me this far. Thanks to the entire cast and crew, and everyone involved. Thank you very much, really,” he said.