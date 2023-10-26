‘Undertaker’ becomes highest-grossing Thai film in a decade
The horror-comedy film, “Undertaker”, has becoming the highest grossing Thai movie in a decade, with revenue of over 600 million baht nationwide, Major Group said.
The film is the sixth sequel in "Tai Baan: The Series".
In the three weeks since its release on October 5, the film has marched from success to success. It amassed over 100 million baht in the first six days, raced to 200 million baht within 11 days, and last week surpassed the 500 million baht mark, becoming the highest-grossing film in the past eight years.
Major Group recently disclosed that the film has raked in over 600 million baht in nationwide revenue, solidifying its position as the top-grossing Thai film of the decade.
As it enters its fourth week in theatres, the film continues to maintain its impressive momentum.
To mark this occasion, Thiti Srinual, the director and screenwriter, shared a heartfelt message on his personal Facebook page, expressing gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and everyone involved. "Thank you for bringing me this far. Thanks to the entire cast and crew, and everyone involved. Thank you very much, really,” he said.
The film's extraordinary success has made it a cultural sensation even in the corridors of power. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, along with Paetongtarn Shinawatra, vice chairperson of the National Soft Power Strategic Committee, led the Cabinet to rent a movie theatre to experience "The Undertaker" first-hand.