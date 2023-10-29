Thai horror hit 'Tee Yod' on track to gross THB200 million
The horror movie "Tee Yod" has taken the box office by storm, amassing an impressive THB100 million in just three days after its release. It's now on track to reach a remarkable THB200 million in earnings.
“Tee Yod”, the movie adaptation of a chilling story first revealed on a Thai online discussion forum, continued to make waves at the box office for the third successive day, grossing 100 million baht since its release on October 26.
“Tee Yod" had become the highest opening day grosser on the first day, earning 39 million baht.
Thai cinema is enjoying a resurgence of public interest, as seen by the success of “Undertaker”, which grossed over 600 million baht, and “Tee Yod”.
The story of "Tee Yod" takes place in the year 1972, centring around the horrifying and mysterious death of a young girl in a remote village in Kanchanaburi province.
The story is based on a well-known story posted on the popular Thai-language website and discussion forum, "Pantip.com", by Kittisak, who recounts the eerie events that plagued his own family during his childhood.
The term “Tee Yod”, originating from a mysterious woman in a black dress, remains enigmatic in both its meaning and linguistic origin.
The movie "Tee Yod" is produced by Major Join Film, which is a joint venture between BEC World (Channel 3) and Major Cineplex Group. The movie is directed by Taweewat Wantha.