Thai horror hit 'Tee Yod' on track to gross THB200 million

“Tee Yod”, the movie adaptation of a chilling story first revealed on a Thai online discussion forum, continued to make waves at the box office for the third successive day, grossing 100 million baht since its release on October 26.

“Tee Yod" had become the highest opening day grosser on the first day, earning 39 million baht.

Thai cinema is enjoying a resurgence of public interest, as seen by the success of “Undertaker”, which grossed over 600 million baht, and “Tee Yod”.