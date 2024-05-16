Surachate files petition seeking impeachment of NACC commissioner

Surachate on Thursday filed a petition addressed to Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, asking him to initiate the impeachment process against Suchart Trakulkasemsuk once he obtains the required 20,000 signatures of eligible voters.
The petition was accepted by Wan Noor’s secretary, Muk Sulaiman.
Surachate formally informed the Parliament president in the petition that he would gather 20,000 signatures from eligible voters to formally accuse Suchart of being unusually rich, committing malfeasance and violating ethics as a member of an independent organisation.
After submitting the petition, Surachate said the impeachment process would be based on the provisions of Article 236 of the Constitution.
He said he had received complaints against Suchart from the public and some NACC officials, which had prompted him to initiate the impeachment process by becoming the first one to sign the impeachment request.
He said he had opened an online channel for voters to sign their names and he would approach people in several provinces.
He said he would gather signatures of voters in Songkhla, and move on to Phatthalung, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chiang Mai, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen and Chonburi provinces on Friday.
“I think I can gather 20,000 signatures within two weeks and I’ll submit the signatures to Wan Noor to back up the impeachment request,” Surachate said.
“As per the provisions of the charter, when we get the required signatures, the Parliament president must comply with the provision by sending the matter to the Supreme Court to set up an independent panel to conduct an impeachment investigation,” he said.
Surachate has been suspended from police service after being accused of laundering money for an online gambling website. The Royal Thai Police has sought a malfeasance probe against him regarding the case with the NACC.
Last month, Surachate asked the NACC not to allow Suchart to take part in the probe against him, alleging that the commissioner had a personal grudge against him.
Surachate also threatened last month to ask Parliament to review the qualifications of Suchart as an NACC commissioner.
As of 11.15am after Surachate submitted the petition at 10.30am, the website he had opened had received 391 signatures.
Surachate said he had not decided yet whether to contest for a Senate seat.
He said he still considered himself a state official although he has been suspended from the police service. He said a state official was not eligible to run for a Senate seat.
“I have a principle that I’ll choose the job that would enable me to do the most to serve the country,” Surachate said.
But he said he has not ruled out the Senate election, saying he would reconsider the situation later.