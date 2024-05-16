Surachate files petition seeking impeachment of NACC commissioner

“As per the provisions of the charter, when we get the required signatures, the Parliament president must comply with the provision by sending the matter to the Supreme Court to set up an independent panel to conduct an impeachment investigation,” he said.

Surachate has been suspended from police service after being accused of laundering money for an online gambling website. The Royal Thai Police has sought a malfeasance probe against him regarding the case with the NACC.

Last month, Surachate asked the NACC not to allow Suchart to take part in the probe against him, alleging that the commissioner had a personal grudge against him.

Surachate also threatened last month to ask Parliament to review the qualifications of Suchart as an NACC commissioner.

As of 11.15am after Surachate submitted the petition at 10.30am, the website he had opened had received 391 signatures.

Surachate said he had not decided yet whether to contest for a Senate seat.

He said he still considered himself a state official although he has been suspended from the police service. He said a state official was not eligible to run for a Senate seat.

“I have a principle that I’ll choose the job that would enable me to do the most to serve the country,” Surachate said.

But he said he has not ruled out the Senate election, saying he would reconsider the situation later.

