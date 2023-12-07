Taylor Swift named Time's 'Person of the Year,' capping her record-breaking 2023

Swift took the award in a year when her nearly two decades of fame and influence came to a peak, the magazine said in announcing the title. She was the first person from the arts to be honoured for her success as an entertainer, it said.

The 33-year-old artist spent the year travelling the world on her "Eras Tour," showcasing music from her entire career, smashing records for ticket sales, and boosting the economies of every city she visited.

"This is the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been," Swift told Time, which has bestowed the award on almost every U.S. president since its inception in 1927.

The "Eras Tour," which will continue in 2024 across Asia, Australia, Europe and the US, is on track to become the highest-grossing tour in world history, according to Billboard. It made about $900 million of revenue in 2023, and pulls in about $14 million per show, Billboard reported.