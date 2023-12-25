The K-pop Academy Graduation Ceremony hosted by the Korean Cultural Center
The Korean Cultural Center hosted the 'K-pop Academy Graduation Ceremony' on December 22 at the Center. Park Yongmin, the Ambassador of the Korean Embassy, attended to encourage students. He not only sang K-pop songs but also provided insights into the meaning and history of K-pop.
Numerous students participated in the K-pop Academy at the Center, engaging in short-term K-pop Vocal and Dance classes held from December 20 to 22. Among them were 40 students from Silpakorn University's Idol and Influencer Development and Management program, as well as 10 students, including a cover dance team, from the Human Help Network Foundation in Pattaya. Remarkably, 'The Stars,' a cover dance team comprising individuals with Down syndrome, also took part in the program.
'The Stars' made their second appearance at the K-pop Academy, following their initial participation in August of this year. They showcased notable advancements in their dancing abilities, demonstrating growth and development since their last engagement.
The event kicked off with a 'K-pop Open Class' led by Kevin Yoon, a professor from the K-pop department at Howon University and the vocal trainer at YG Entertainment. Assisting him were his students Ahn Gihyun, Lee Jooyoung, and Cho Minhyuk.
Following the K-pop dance class, Yoon provided a lecture on K-pop history and vocalization. Park also took the stage and expressed, "K-pop incorporates composition from North Europe, dance from America, and Asian emotion, making it a globally popular and distinctly Korean genre. I hope to create opportunities for empathy and shared experiences with many Thai people." Subsequently, Park delighted the audience by singing a few lines from the K-pop song 'I Miss You' by Kim Bum Soo.
Students showcased their K-pop vocal and dance abilities in teams of 5 or 6 members. Among the total of 9 teams, 8 teams presented K-pop songs accompanied by dance. Notably, a group of 10 students from the Human Help Network Foundation performed a dance to SISTAR's 'I Like That,' earning enthusiastic applause from the audience.
During 'The Stars' performance, every student joined in the dance routines for their performance songs, which included 2NE1's 'I Am the Best' and Psy's 'That That.'
Cho Jaeil, the director of the Center, emphasized, "K-pop is no longer just a form of entertainment; it has become a powerful medium for global youth to communicate and share mutual understanding. The Center is committed to facilitating Thai youth in discovering their talents through K-pop, allowing them to enjoy it without barriers of language or disability."