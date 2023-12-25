The K-pop Academy Graduation Ceremony hosted by the Korean Cultural Center

Numerous students participated in the K-pop Academy at the Center, engaging in short-term K-pop Vocal and Dance classes held from December 20 to 22. Among them were 40 students from Silpakorn University's Idol and Influencer Development and Management program, as well as 10 students, including a cover dance team, from the Human Help Network Foundation in Pattaya. Remarkably, 'The Stars,' a cover dance team comprising individuals with Down syndrome, also took part in the program.

'The Stars' made their second appearance at the K-pop Academy, following their initial participation in August of this year. They showcased notable advancements in their dancing abilities, demonstrating growth and development since their last engagement.