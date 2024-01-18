Music meets sustainability: A movement for climate action in Southeast Asia

To celebrate the album's release on major digital platforms, the IKLIM Fest was held in Ubud on November 4, 2023. This event marked the first climate-conscious festival in Indonesia that implemented a 'Reuse Protocol' by Dietplastik Indonesia to reduce the large amounts of single-use waste typically generated at music festivals.

Gede Robi, vocalist and guitarist of Navicula, and a driving force behind IKLIM, said “Until now, there was no collective movement that united Indonesian musicians around the climate crisis. We are inspired by the global Music Declares Emergency movement, and aspire to encourage musicians across the Asian region to join us in taking climate action.”

Furthermore, Robi outlined IKLIM's plans to broaden its reach by collaborating with more musicians and industry professionals across Indonesia and is currently actively promoting the joint movement among musicians in the Philippines, Bhutan, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia and South Korea.

"The ultimate objective," Robi elaborated, "is to promote sustainability within the music industry. IKLIM functions as a think-tank for making music more environmentally sustainable. As we continue to engage with industry stakeholders, our knowledge and experience will grow, enabling us to develop best practices for reducing the music industry’s carbon emissions. This, in turn, will empower musicians to play a more active role in both raising awareness and mitigating the impact of the climate crisis."

Charting a Path Forward

While challenges persist, which include limited knowledge and access to environmentally friendly solutions within the music industry, Robi believes that as more musicians and industry players join this collective effort, more solutions will emerge.

The establishment of Music Declares Emergency Indonesia, the first chapter of the global movement in Asia is an extension of the global movement that unites musicians, industry professionals and music lovers and transcends genres and borders to take a collective stand around the climate crisis.

As sustainable practices become integrated into Asia's music industry, musicians in the region can set a standard for responsible entertainment. "The climate crisis has now taken centre stage for our generation, and the movement’s success hinges on collaboration, especially among industry stakeholders. We envision that our current efforts will serve as a blueprint for something much bigger in the future.”