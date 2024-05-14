LG Electronics CEO offers to pay $1m salary to top AI talents

Hosting a tech conference in Cupertino, California on Saturday, Cho underscored the importance of talents in AI development and said the company is willing to offer large salaries to secure top talents.

"Changes such as electrification, servitization and digitalization are occurring in all industries, and new possibilities are being created with AI, cloud and big data technologies," Cho said during the event, inviting some 50 tech experts in the US.

"These possibilities offer new opportunities for LG Electronics, which have been accumulating various core technologies and know-how."