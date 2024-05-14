Ms. Supaluck Umpujh brings Thailand fame with her induction into the Hall of Fame 2024 by the World Retail Congress

The World Retail Congress had made their announcement on the list of honoraries who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame 2024 and presented the honor at the Hôtel Lutetia, Paris, France. The list included retail leaders who have unique qualities and stood out amongst the others retail leaders from around the world. They are also outstanding retailers who have created or helped built magnificent achievements for their retail business in the past year, either through transformation or creating new iconic splendor, for their respective companies, countries, or contributing to the general success of the retail industry.
This year, the 3 inductees chosen, representing the leading international retail businesses from different continents, included:
• Hall of Fame of Asia Pacific: Ms. Supaluck Umpujh, Chairwoman of The Mall Group and Subsidiaries
• Hall of Fame of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA): Mr. Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman, L’Oréal
• Hall of Fame of the Americas: Mr. Jay L. Schottenstein, Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
In receiving this honor, Ms. Supaluck Umpujh had been nominated by the INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF DEPARTMENT STORES (IADS) for the World Retail Congress to consider inducting her into the Hall of Fame and receiving the honor to represent Asia Pacific in the Hall of Fame 2024. Their nomination was in recognition of her lifetime achievement as a founder and leader of her company, who has accomplished many great and unique retail successes well-known to the world.
The World Retail Hall of Fame was created in 2007 to recognize the lifetime achievements of the true legends of the retail world, the pioneers and entrepreneurs who have founded and led modern retailing’s greatest companies and brands. Other noteworthy and renowned entrepreneurs who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame in previous years included Jack Ma founder of Alibaba group, Mr. Ingvar Kamprad, founder of IKEA, Mr. Tadashi Yanai, founder of Uniqlo etc.
As for Ms. Supaluck Umpujh’s background, she graduated from Mahidol University with a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy and first-class honors. Supaluck then pursued her master’s degree at Purdue University in Pharmaceutical Engineering, only to embark on her career in the retail business at the tender age of 23. She was dubbed “The Iron Butterfly of Thai Retailing” by Fortune Magazine by the age of 30. Over four decades, Ms. Supaluck Umpujh has shown great leadership, creativity, and continuous dedication to the development of the retail industry in Thailand, which she has received many awards and recognitions, both locally and internationally. These recognitions include Mahidolthayakorn or MUAA Award from Mahidol alumni, “Excellent Management” from Thai Retailer Association, “Person of The Year” from Thailand Tattler, “Outstanding Business & Professional Women Leaders” and “Outstanding ASEAN Women Entrepreneur Award” from The Federation of Business and Professional Women of Thailand under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty the Queen, The Leading Women Entrepreneurs of the World from The Star Group and was awarded the National Order of the Legion of Honor at the rank of Knight by decree of the President of the French Republic in 2021. Ms. Supaluck Umpujh is considered one of Thailand’s most successful entrepreneurs, who is renowned and has brought fame to Thailand in the retail world.