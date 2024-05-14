Ms. Supaluck Umpujh brings Thailand fame with her induction into the Hall of Fame 2024 by the World Retail Congress

The World Retail Congress had made their announcement on the list of honoraries who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame 2024 and presented the honor at the Hôtel Lutetia, Paris, France. The list included retail leaders who have unique qualities and stood out amongst the others retail leaders from around the world. They are also outstanding retailers who have created or helped built magnificent achievements for their retail business in the past year, either through transformation or creating new iconic splendor, for their respective companies, countries, or contributing to the general success of the retail industry.

This year, the 3 inductees chosen, representing the leading international retail businesses from different continents, included:

• Hall of Fame of Asia Pacific: Ms. Supaluck Umpujh, Chairwoman of The Mall Group and Subsidiaries

• Hall of Fame of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA): Mr. Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman, L’Oréal

• Hall of Fame of the Americas: Mr. Jay L. Schottenstein, Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.