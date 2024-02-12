Ed Sheeran’s Bangkok culinary delight: A prelude to musical magic

Before taking the stage at the “Ed Sheeran ‘+ - = ÷’ Mathematics Tour Bangkok 2024” on Saturday, the star stopped off for a culinary adventure at the famous Jay Fai restaurant.

Known for its delectable Thai favourites and frequented by global celebrities like Lisa Blackpink, Jack Ma, Russell Crowe, and many others, Jay Fai provided the perfect backdrop for Sheeran’s pre-show indulgence. Accompanied by renowned Michelin-starred Indian chief Gaggan Anand, Sheeran was spotted diving into the iconic Thai favourite, crispy fried omelette.