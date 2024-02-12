Ed Sheeran’s Bangkok culinary delight: A prelude to musical magic
Ed Sheeran did not just captivate his fans in Bangkok with music but also captured their hearts by embracing local gastronomic traditions.
Before taking the stage at the “Ed Sheeran ‘+ - = ÷’ Mathematics Tour Bangkok 2024” on Saturday, the star stopped off for a culinary adventure at the famous Jay Fai restaurant.
Known for its delectable Thai favourites and frequented by global celebrities like Lisa Blackpink, Jack Ma, Russell Crowe, and many others, Jay Fai provided the perfect backdrop for Sheeran’s pre-show indulgence. Accompanied by renowned Michelin-starred Indian chief Gaggan Anand, Sheeran was spotted diving into the iconic Thai favourite, crispy fried omelette.
Images of Sheeran’s culinary escapade quickly spread across social media, building anticipation for the concert. And when the time came, Sheeran’s performance at the Rajamangala Stadium did not disappoint.
The concert was opened by special guest Calum Scott, who had the crowds primed for Sheeran’s arrival.
Soon the stadium erupted with euphoria and fans began belting every lyric of their favourite hits like “Afterglow”, “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You”, “Shape of You” and “Bad Habits”, and Scott’s surprise appearance added to the magic.
Yet amid the concert rapture, it was Sheeran’s embrace of culture and cuisine that lingered in fans’ minds. His willingness to embrace and connect with local traditions added a unique flavour to the experience, making it a night to remember for all.