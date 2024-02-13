Sing it, Bangkok! Ed Sheeran wows fans at UOB Live
Thailand warmly welcomed the 4-time Grammy winner, Ed Sheeran to Bangkok over the weekend for “An evening with Ed Sheeran UOB Live Grand Opening”, celebrating the capital’s latest venue at the newest mall in the EM-District Project, EmSphere.
The spectacular night was opened by English singer-songwriter Calum Scott, who performed a touching set that included “You Are The Reason” and “At Your Worst”.
Then it was the turn of Sheeran and his band, who began their show with an emotionally charged set that featured tracks from his latest album, "Subtract".
Explaining his journey and inspiration in making this album, Sheeran said that some songs were inspired both by losing someone special to him and discovering that his wife had cancer back in 2022 while pregnant with their second child.
After the sad and emotional moments, happiness returned to the stage as Sheeran covered his biggest hits namely, “Thinking Out Loud”, “Shape of You”, “Shivers”, and more.
The highlight was the acoustic closing act that saw Sheeran singing a cappella.
UOB Live at EmSphere is the most recent indoor event hall in Southeast Asia. Fitted out with the very latest in sound technology, the 6,000-seat venue turns EmSphere into the centre of entertainment in the heart of Bangkok.