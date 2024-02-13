Sing it, Bangkok! Ed Sheeran wows fans at UOB Live

Then it was the turn of Sheeran and his band, who began their show with an emotionally charged set that featured tracks from his latest album, "Subtract".

Explaining his journey and inspiration in making this album, Sheeran said that some songs were inspired both by losing someone special to him and discovering that his wife had cancer back in 2022 while pregnant with their second child.

After the sad and emotional moments, happiness returned to the stage as Sheeran covered his biggest hits namely, “Thinking Out Loud”, “Shape of You”, “Shivers”, and more.