Thailand’s K-pop princess Lisa to make acting debut on ‘White Lotus’ Season 3

Filming for the third season will kick off this month, with production set in Bangkok, Phuket and Koh Samui. The series is expected to hit the screens in 2025.

Lisa is a member of the hit K-pop all-girl band Blackpink.

Apart from Lisa, several other Thai actors and actresses are joining the cast, including Dom Hetrakul, Patravadi "Lek" Mejudhon and Maethi "Tayme" Thapthimthong.