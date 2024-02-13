Thailand’s K-pop princess Lisa to make acting debut on ‘White Lotus’ Season 3
Thailand’s very own K-pop princess Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban is making her acting debut with a role in the third season of the dark comedy TV series “The White Lotus”.
Filming for the third season will kick off this month, with production set in Bangkok, Phuket and Koh Samui. The series is expected to hit the screens in 2025.
Lisa is a member of the hit K-pop all-girl band Blackpink.
Apart from Lisa, several other Thai actors and actresses are joining the cast, including Dom Hetrakul, Patravadi "Lek" Mejudhon and Maethi "Tayme" Thapthimthong.
Intended as a six-part limited series, The White Lotus premiered on July 11, 2021, to critical acclaim and high ratings. The success of the series created by Mike White led to HBO renewing it, with the second season premiering on October 30, 2022.
The series received a positive critical response and was included in the American Film Institute’s list of the 10 best television programmes in 2021 and 2022. It also received several accolades including 14 Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes.
The stories explore “the uncharted waters of the human psyche paired with irreverent humour” among guests and employees at the fictional White Lotus resort chain.