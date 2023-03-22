Remodelling the world of fashion through technology

In recent years, however, technology has played an increasingly important role in transforming the way fashion is produced, marketed, and consumed. From sustainable materials to 3D printing, the fashion industry is undergoing a major technological transformation.

According to industry experts, the future of fashion will continue to be shaped by technology. “In the foreseeable future, technology will continue to play an important role in all aspects of the fashion industry,” says fashion analyst Karen Harvey. “From sourcing and production to retail and marketing, technology will continue to drive innovation and change.” Other experts predict that eco-friendly clothing and virtual fashion content will become even more prevalent in the coming years. Let’s explore how technology is shaping the future of fashion.