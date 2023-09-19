PP Group sets ambitious goal to double revenue in three years as it turns 20

A stellar brand portfolio

PP Group has become synonymous with importing and distributing renowned brands, such as Tory Burch, Givenchy, Longchamp, Roger Vivier, MCM, Off-White, Maison Kitsuné, Palm Angels, and Casetify.

Recently, the company added another feather to its cap by introducing the globally trending South Korean eyewear brand, Gentle Monster.

Suvadee Phungbunphra, chief executive officer of the PP Group, expressed confidence in the company's ability to adapt to market trends. "PP Group has consistently earned the trust of fashion and lifestyle product businesses to serve as their official representative for distribution, business operations, and brand image in Thailand. We see the potential for business expansion by aligning with fashion industry trends,” she said.

The company’s vice president, Orand Puipunthavong, highlighted the company's commitment to diversification and customer satisfaction. "We are committed to expanding our business with new plans, products, and services to offer greater diversity and value to our customers,” he said.

PP Group considers its ability to stay ahead of trends and anticipate the desires of its clientele, as its key strength, Suvadee said.

In a strategic move to diversify its offerings and enhance its brand repertoire, the company recently entered into a joint venture to introduce Gentle Monster to the Thai market.