Thai fashion lands soft-power knockout at Rajadamnern Muay Thai Stadium
Following its punchy debut at Bangkok International Fashion Week 2023, FLYNOW’s “Solar Eclipse” collection has entered the ring at the legendary Rajadamnern Muay Thai Stadium for a global showcase of two Thai traditions.
Thailand’s haute couture champion has partnered with the Rajadamnern World Series (RWS), a new competition that’s bringing Muay Thai to a world audience of all ages and genders.
After buzzworthy street shows in Chiang Mai and Bangkok, FLYNOW has jumped into Thailand’s iconic boxing arena, famous for fighting legends like Pone Kengphet and Khaosai Galaxy.
“We’ve taken the latest runway fashion and paired it with street fashion to make it enjoyable and intriguing,” said FLYNOW of its Muay Thai-inspired collection.
Behind this groundbreaking collaboration is the vision of Somchai “Lim” Songwatana, founder of FLYNOW, and Lalita Naresranont, a rising star in the Thai fashion scene.
Together they’ve pushed the boundaries of FLYNOW’s aesthetic, injecting courage and a sense of fearless challenge into each piece.
The result? Haute couture outfits infused with the raw energy of the boxing ring and worn by the powerful face of the LGBTQ+ community.
“I am thrilled and proud to have showcased this collection for FLYNOW,” says Jam-ma Pirda, a student and LGBTQ+ model who also practises Muay Thai.
“I have been a fan of the brand since childhood and to showcase it on a legendary Thai boxing stage with professional fighters, lights and cheering spectators was truly intense.”
Jam-ma was chosen to present all six looks in the ring under the lens of photographer Samatcha Apaisuwan, whose shoot blends the rawness of street fashion with a vintage news aesthetic to evoke the arena’s rich history.
“It’s a portrayal of the indomitable heart of Thai designers and Thai boxers on a stage of prestige and honour,” he explains.
“This collection embodies the fighting spirit: no matter how many times they fall, they are ready to rise and fight again, like Jam-ma, whose charm channels the energy of a fighter.”
Fashion fans can check out FLYNOW’s ready-to-wear and tailor-made creations at the flagship store in Bangkok’s Gaysorn Village.