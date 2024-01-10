Thai fashion lands soft-power knockout at Rajadamnern Muay Thai Stadium

Behind this groundbreaking collaboration is the vision of Somchai “Lim” Songwatana, founder of FLYNOW, and Lalita Naresranont, a rising star in the Thai fashion scene.

Together they’ve pushed the boundaries of FLYNOW’s aesthetic, injecting courage and a sense of fearless challenge into each piece.

The result? Haute couture outfits infused with the raw energy of the boxing ring and worn by the powerful face of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I am thrilled and proud to have showcased this collection for FLYNOW,” says Jam-ma Pirda, a student and LGBTQ+ model who also practises Muay Thai.

“I have been a fan of the brand since childhood and to showcase it on a legendary Thai boxing stage with professional fighters, lights and cheering spectators was truly intense.”

Jam-ma was chosen to present all six looks in the ring under the lens of photographer Samatcha Apaisuwan, whose shoot blends the rawness of street fashion with a vintage news aesthetic to evoke the arena’s rich history.

“It’s a portrayal of the indomitable heart of Thai designers and Thai boxers on a stage of prestige and honour,” he explains.

“This collection embodies the fighting spirit: no matter how many times they fall, they are ready to rise and fight again, like Jam-ma, whose charm channels the energy of a fighter.”

Fashion fans can check out FLYNOW’s ready-to-wear and tailor-made creations at the flagship store in Bangkok’s Gaysorn Village.