Netizens laud Thailand's soft power, as Jay Fai cooks up a Thai treat in Italy
The chef of Michelin-star Thai restaurant Jay Fai flew to Italy to show Thailand’s soft power on the global stage.
The Facebook Page, “Bangkok I Love You”, on Monday posted a picture of Supinya Junsuta, the owner whose nickname is Jay Fai, a street food icon, cooking crab omelette in Italy.
She demonstrated Thai culinary skills at the restaurant, Ristorante Luce - Villa e Collezione Panza, in Varese, Italy with chef Nutthapol Pavapaiboon.
Meanwhile, netizens praised her for presenting Thai food on the global stage while some were proud that she had also brought braziers to cook.
A netizen said that her crab omelette was likely more delicious than the famous souffle omelette in Mont Saint Michel, France.
Jay Fai also posted pictures on her Instagram account @jayfaibangkok on Monday with the caption “Italy, you have our love".
Previously, Supinya had also showed her culinary skills at the Florence Art Week in Florence, Italy in September after she was invited by the Thai Art Initiative.