Netizens laud Thailand's soft power, as Jay Fai cooks up a Thai treat in Italy

She demonstrated Thai culinary skills at the restaurant, Ristorante Luce - Villa e Collezione Panza, in Varese, Italy with chef Nutthapol Pavapaiboon.

Meanwhile, netizens praised her for presenting Thai food on the global stage while some were proud that she had also brought braziers to cook.

A netizen said that her crab omelette was likely more delicious than the famous souffle omelette in Mont Saint Michel, France.

Jay Fai also posted pictures on her Instagram account @jayfaibangkok on Monday with the caption “Italy, you have our love".