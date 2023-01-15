This year, eat your way through Southeast Asia

If you’re ever in Bangkok, head to Sampeng Market, Srinagarindra Train Night Market, Jodd Fairs, Hua Mum Night Market, Khao San Road, Patpong Market, Chang Hui, Asiatique The Riverfront and Chatuchak Weekend Market, and send your taste buds on a scrumptious adventure. There’s also lots of shopping to be had in these markets so remember to bring your reusable shopping bags along.

Some of the iconic must-try dishes are pad thai, moo ping (Thai satay), pad kra pao, pad see ew and khao pad; try the Thai iced tea too.

Thailand also has plenty of top-notch fine dining restaurants, Michelin-selected eateries and award-winning bars, as well as innovative cafes. These are mostly found in bigger cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

While the Philippines and Cambodia are not usually considered gastronomy tourism destinations, the cuisine in both these countries has their own distinct flavours.

When you take a voyage through the dynamic food scene in the Philippines, you’re in for an enticing dining experience. Pinoy cuisine promises a refreshing taste that will lead you to a sensory explosion.

One of the many popular dishes, sizzling sisig, maybe something of an acquired taste but it’s worth trying, if only for the experience. This dish is made up of pork (particularly meat from a pig’s head) and chicken liver and seasoned with vinegar or calamansi juice.

Another popular and truly unique Filipino delicacy is balut. This is a fertilised duck egg with a developing embryo, normally consumed fresh out of the shell. This famous snack is not for the faint-hearted, though.

In Cambodia, there’s fish amok (amok trei), a Cambodian steamed curried fish dish that has a 2,000-year-old history. Fish amok was once only served to the Khmer royals, but today you can get this in many restaurants, though not all will serve you the “authentic” version. Locals say that if the dish is not steamed in banana leaves – some restaurants and stalls steam them in bowls or ramekins, for example – then it is not amok (the word “amok” actually means “to steam in banana leaves” in the local dialect).

For comparison, fish amok is similar to the Malaysian otak-otak, only with different spices, and sometimes different types of fish, used.

This year, be sure to go on a gastronomy holiday anywhere in Southeast Asia, or plan some trips to a few states in Malaysia to try delicacies you’ve never had before.

The Star

Asia News Network