Long lines for RM3 per plate chicken rice in Malaysia

The 50-year-old did this last October at his stall in a coffee shop in Jalan Macalister here.

“After the movement control order, I saw that many people were facing financial constraints.

“By reducing my price, I am able to keep customers coming,” he said.

His price cut reduced his gross profit per plate to between 30sen and 50sen.

But he made up for it in volume.

“I’m able to sell about 20 chickens a day, which make almost 200 plates of chicken rice,” Ong told The Star.