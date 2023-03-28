Ready for a culinary adventure? The Off-Menu festival offers a one-off ride
Looking for a foray off the beaten track, for that extra spice and an added spark in your life? The Peninsula Bangkok Hotel is hosting “The Off-Menu Bangkok 2023 Festival” from April 27-29
Marking the return of a culinary adventure with some of Thailand’s and Asia’s top chefs and mixologists, some of them Michelin star winners.
Why “Off-Menu”? Simply because these dishes are unique creations by talented chefs pairing with each other, jointly deploying their vast knowledge of food and culinary skills. Each pair concocts gastronomic delights using local products, as one of the ingredients to celebrate the art of dining and the rich and diverse culture of Thailand.
The festival promises an exciting culinary journey for one’s taste buds. The items on the menu are so exclusive that they cannot be found anywhere else! Participants will be treated to a feast of 10 special dishes crafted by renowned chefs, each expertly paired with two innovative and delicious cocktails crafted by leading Thai mixologists.
Wondering what are the names of the chefs before plunging into this whole new food world?
Well, first of all, there will be six stations of degustations. The chefs, of course, will be stationed at each one as follows:
Station 1: Chef Amerigo Sesti and Yoan Martin of J’aime from U Sathorn Bangkok, and Evelyn Yap of Happivore
Station 2: Chef Arnaud Dunand of Maison Dunand, and chef Narisara Malueangsin and chef Narubate Srisompost of Løyrom
Station 3: Chef David Hartwig of IGNIV from The St Regis Bangkok, and Gerard
Station 4: Chef Henk Savelberg of Savelberg, and chef Nutthapol Pavapaiboon of Wang Hinghoi
Station 5: Chef Thierry Drapeau of Signature from VIE Hotel Bangkok, and chef Garima Arora of Gaa
Station 6: Chef Ip Tang Ying of The Peninsula Bangkok
Here's how you can book your place:
▪︎ Early bird tickets are available from March 17-31, 2,680 baht per person
▪︎ Pre-sale tickets will be available from April 1-17: 2,980 baht per person
▪︎ Regular tickets will be available from April 18-26: 3,480 baht per person
▪︎ Tickets can also be purchased at the event at 3,980 baht per person.
▪︎ Each ticket includes 10 special dishes and two alcoholic beverages
Note: The number of tickets in each period is limited. The festival will also feature live music from famous DJs to brighten up the lively atmosphere.
The “Off-Menu” is a new flagship dining festival, launched in November 2019, in Hong Kong, which has travelled around Asia -- to Kuala Lumpur, Shanghai, Taipei and Bangkok. The festival is being held for the second time in the Thai capital.
Launched by Tatler Asia, this signature event seeks to celebrate Bangkok’s dining scene and those who shape it, bringing together a unique mix of local and international chefs and mixologists, talented F&B trailblazers and eclectic entertainment.
By Line: Neena M.L.