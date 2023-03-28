Ready for a culinary adventure? The Off-Menu festival offers a one-off ride

Marking the return of a culinary adventure with some of Thailand’s and Asia’s top chefs and mixologists, some of them Michelin star winners.

Why “Off-Menu”? Simply because these dishes are unique creations by talented chefs pairing with each other, jointly deploying their vast knowledge of food and culinary skills. Each pair concocts gastronomic delights using local products, as one of the ingredients to celebrate the art of dining and the rich and diverse culture of Thailand.

The festival promises an exciting culinary journey for one’s taste buds. The items on the menu are so exclusive that they cannot be found anywhere else! Participants will be treated to a feast of 10 special dishes crafted by renowned chefs, each expertly paired with two innovative and delicious cocktails crafted by leading Thai mixologists.