Guess the Thai dishes ranked in the world’s top 10 soups…

No prizes for guessing which pair of Thai soups caught the judges’ attention.

Tom Kha Gai (chicken coconut soup) ranked fourth place with a score of 4.7 out of five. Tom Yum Goong (spicy prawn soup) came four places down the list in eighth with 4.6, according to TasteAtlas’s list of Best Soups in the World published last Friday.

Topping the ranking was Japan’s Tonkotsu Ramen, followed by Poland’s Zurek, a sour meat broth.

Only two countries had more than one soup in the top 10 – Thailand and Japan.

TasteAtlas described Tom Kha Gai thus: “Galangal's peppery, pungent, slightly sour and floral flavours provide an interesting contrast to the creaminess of coconut milk, creating a wonderfully aromatic dish in the process. Tom Kha Gai is highly nutritious with great medicinal properties, such as the ability to soothe the gastro-intestinal tract.”

It hailed Tom Yum Goong as one of the best-known Thai dishes: a spicy, sour, and aromatic seafood soup traditionally served with rice and also offered in chicken or pork versions.

Sunisa Injui, owner of Ko Piak restaurant in Trang’s Nayong district, said the two soups have always been popular among foreign tourists visiting the southern coastal province.

“Foreigners are addicted to the taste of coconut milk and heat of Thai chili and spices, not to mention the variety of herbs that are good for your health,” she said. “Tom Kha Gai and Tom Yum Goong are among the best-sellers at any hotel and restaurant in the province. They also have a variety of different versions for diners who love to explore new flavours.”