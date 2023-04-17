Hollywood restaurant renames sizzling chicken dish after Blackpink’s Lisa
A Thai restaurant in Los Angeles has renamed a dish after Thai-born K-pop superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manonban after she complimented its cuisine after dining there last Tuesday evening with another Blackpink member.
"Very delicious," Lisa wrote on the back of the bill for the US$176.30 dinner she shared with Blackpink’s Kim Ji-soo.
One of the restaurant’s most popular dishes – fried chicken skin – has been renamed "Lisa fried chicken skin” in her honour, Kruang Tedd announced on its Facebook page.
It also uploaded photos of the bill autographed by Lalisa and Kim.
Kruang Tedd said management and staff of the restaurant felt overwhelmed by luck following the appearance of the two Blackpink members.
Lisa and Kim are in the United States to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Blackpink is one of three main acts at the annual festival. The other two are American singer Frank Ocean and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.
Lisa is the only Thai-born member of Blackpink. Her debut solo track “LaLisa” recently surpassed 600 million views on YouTube – the fastest rise among female K-pop soloists.