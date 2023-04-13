Critically endangered flowering plant named after Blackpink’s Lisa

The flowering plant was discovered in the southernmost province of Narathiwat. Researchers say it is critically endangered.

It was named “Bunga Lalisa” in honour of Lisa, whose Thai name is Lalisa Manobal. The poetic Thai word “bunga”, which means flower, is borrowed from Malay and Indonesian.

Bunga Lalisa is a climbing plant with fragrant flowers in the Annonaceae family. Its scientific name is Friesodielsia lalisae Damth., Baka & Chaowasku.

Lalisa was a great inspiration researcher Anissara Damthongdee, according to the team’s report on their discovery.