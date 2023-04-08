Blackpink’s Lisa hits record note with music video ‘LaLisa’

The music video – released on September 10, 2021 – took 573 days to clear the milestone of 600 million views. Total views on YouTube reached 601.3 million late Saturday afternoon.

Lisa, whose Thai name is Lalisa Manobal, is a 26-year-old rapper, singer and dancer. She is a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink formed by YG Entertainment.

Previously, the idol’s dance-performance video for her track “Money” set the record in June last year. But “LaLisa” is her first official music video to set the record.

The artist saw huge success with her solo debut, earning the highest first-day sales of any female K-pop idol.