Lisa meets Thai fans at exclusive meet & greet

Dubbed "Dentiste Presents Confident Smile with Lisa”, the event was held after the Bangkok leg of the “Born Pink World Tour” concert at Suphachalasai National Stadium last weekend.

But Lisa wasn’t satisfied with just flashing her dazzling smile. The 25-year-old star grabbed the chance to conduct a Q&A with her Thai fans, who were eager to show how well they know their beloved idol by guessing her favourite foods, leisure activities, fashion items, and even the name of her new pet cat.

In return, the fans gave a video presentation for Lisa, showing how her smile and laughter have helped them through tough times while promising to always support Blackpink.

The event wrapped up with Lisa signing autographs for 30 Blinks selected by lucky draw before saying her goodbyes and promising to meet again soon.

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose have been breaking records since they debuted as Blackpink in August 2016 with the album “Square One”. Now referred to as the “biggest girl group in the world”, Blackpink is the highest-charting female K-pop band on the US Billboard Hot 100 and on Billboard 200, where they hit No 1 with their second album “Born Pink” last year.

Meanwhile Lisa smashed records with her debut solo album in 2021. The title track of the album scored 76.3 million YouTube views in the first 24 hours, the highest ever on the platform for a solo artist.