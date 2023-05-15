Homely, cheap, one-signature-dish eateries around Hanyang University

Jangeo Gui

The name of the restaurant directly translates into grilled eel and its version is marinated with spicy gochujang paste. But what everyone orders here is kimchi jjigae, a stew made with kimchi.

Kimchi jjigae is such a familiar home staple in Korea that it is nothing special, even for students. It only requires a few ingredients -- kimchi, pork and tofu, with spring onion as a garnish, and then only if you have it. It is neither a must-try-menu for foreigners, among an array of Korean food.

But what’s unique about kimchi jjigae at Jangeo Gui is the size, price and deep taste of the jjigae. Student restaurants are known for their generous portions and low prices, but they often lack a homely taste.

The small-size kimchi jjigae for two is only 12,000 won, with a complimentary dish of fried eggs. You need to pay an additional 1,000 won if you want to add ramen. When the noodles absorb the flavour of the jjigae, start with them. Then sip a spoonful and enjoy how the jjigae offers clean spiciness.

Thinly sliced pork is used in the jjigae, instead of the chunks that are more commonly used. This makes it easy to mix into rice, but maybe it was chosen to save costs by using frozen meat and thinly slicing it to cook faster.

Jangeo Gui has been around for over 20 years and its ingredients are locally sourced, except the kimchi, which is from China. It opens every day from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.