Adding tech to Thai will ensure food producers thrive globally

"Innovation and technologies will help create more diverse food products to cater to consumer preferences in taste and eating habits,” said Visit who is also president of the chamber’s Processed Food and Future Food Committee.

One benefit of more innovation will be a more diverse range of higher-value products, he said.

New technologies can be applied throughout the entire food supply chain, from smart farming to production and distribution, using automated systems, machinery, robots, and artificial intelligence for efficient management and traceability, he said.

Thai food exports are expanding as economic conditions improve, tourism rebounds, and Thai manufacturers enhance production through innovative technologies that help them design new products to meet consumer preferences, Visit said.

One example of Thailand’s rise as a global powerhouse in food production was the recent food and beverage trade show "Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2023". It drew more than 130,000 visitors, including a nearly 150% increase in international attendees to Bangkok.

The event highlighted Thailand's potential to be a leader in the development of the food industry.

Visit said that lower shipping costs and close cooperation between the government and the private sector is helping Thai food producers expand into new markets.