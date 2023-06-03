Adding tech to Thai will ensure food producers thrive globally
Innovation and the adoption of new technologies are essential for Thai food manufacturers to thrive in a global market where competition is intensifying and consumer preferences are constantly shifting, Visit Limlurcha, vice-chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, told The Nation.
"Innovation and technologies will help create more diverse food products to cater to consumer preferences in taste and eating habits,” said Visit who is also president of the chamber’s Processed Food and Future Food Committee.
One benefit of more innovation will be a more diverse range of higher-value products, he said.
New technologies can be applied throughout the entire food supply chain, from smart farming to production and distribution, using automated systems, machinery, robots, and artificial intelligence for efficient management and traceability, he said.
Thai food exports are expanding as economic conditions improve, tourism rebounds, and Thai manufacturers enhance production through innovative technologies that help them design new products to meet consumer preferences, Visit said.
One example of Thailand’s rise as a global powerhouse in food production was the recent food and beverage trade show "Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2023". It drew more than 130,000 visitors, including a nearly 150% increase in international attendees to Bangkok.
The event highlighted Thailand's potential to be a leader in the development of the food industry.
Visit said that lower shipping costs and close cooperation between the government and the private sector is helping Thai food producers expand into new markets.
Challenges remain, however.
Visit said these include economic uncertainty, political instability, inflation, and the effect of global interest rate adjustments on purchasing power.
Still, he said, small and medium-sized enterprises can still compete globally, pointing to the ready-to-eat segment as an example, which has shown excellent value creation and growth potential.
By 2050, demand for food will increase by 70% to feed a population of 10 billion people globally, according to industry estimates. The use of advanced technology will help the industry meet rising demand while also addressing challenges like climate change, drought and sustainability.
Advanced technology will make food production efficient, safe, and capable of meeting the quantity and quality requirements of the global population, Visit said.
Visit pointed to several trends that producers need to be attuned to:
1. Advances in new forms of production, such as 3D-printed food, which allow for creative shapes, textures, compositions, and even new flavours using plant-based proteins.
2. Advances in agricultural methods with vertical farming, focusing on efficient and space-saving production.
3. Advances in new production processes, such as forward osmosis, a new method of food preservation that keeps the nutritional value intact while using less energy and no heat.
4. Advances in packaging by reducing and eliminating plastic packaging. Innovations have led to edible and biodegradable packaging, moving away from single-use plastics.
5. Advances in processes using blockchain technology, which collects data to improve business efficiency and focusses on enhancing consumer experiences.