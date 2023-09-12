What is Blue tea and why should you start drinking it?

Blue tea, made from the petals or whole flowers of the Clitoria ternatea plant, is caffeine-free and packed with antioxidants. These antioxidants are like little warriors in your body, fighting off harmful molecules called free radicals that can cause various health problems.

Studies even suggest that sipping on this tea might help you shed some pounds. It can aid in digestion, clearing your tummy, and revving up your metabolism. Plus, it could be a boon for your heart, as it may improve blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

If you’re concerned about diabetes, blue tea might be your new go-to. Some research indicates that the antioxidants in this tea can slow down the digestion of carbohydrates, leading to lower blood sugar and insulin levels.