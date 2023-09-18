From fashion to food: the wonderful world of Jim Thompson
Jim Thompson, Thailand’s famous iconic lifestyle brand known for its rich and unique cultural heritage, is spreading its wings to fully embrace hospitality.
For Frank Cancelloni, Group CEO, launching bright colourful patterns and seasonal collections in collaboration with Thailand’s well-known local artists, was simply not enough. “I want to make use of all the resources we have and turn our business into a full option service, breaking away from dependence on international tourists and embracing everyone with service during the day and after sunset!” he says.
Following on from the success of the Jim Thompson House Museum, shops and the Jim Thompson Art Centre, the CEO has used his creative experience to add zest to the spirit of Jim Thompson” with the launch of “The Vibe Dining” concept, taking guests on a culinary journey at the newly renovated Jim Thompson, A Thai Restaurant and the brand-new OSS Bar.
This sneak peek precedes the full reopening of the F&B Wing, set to fully immerse guests in Thailand’s rich and vibrant culture. The venue, located in the Museum, promises diverse experiences, from informal lunches by a koi pond for museum visitors to vibrant evening dining featuring progressive Thai cuisine and exquisite wines.
Guests will also be able to treat themselves to a distinctive afternoon tea with views of the Jim Thompson house and garden. Every facet of the dining experience resonates with Thompson's lifestyle and hospitality while providing something unique for each guest.
Frank has dedicated time and effort to successfully waking up the spirit of Jim Thompson. “Known as a gracious host, Thompson frequently welcomed writers, diplomats, and celebrities to his residence. The extraordinary hospitality and spirit are commemorated with modern furnishings and subtle imagery throughout various dining levels”, the CEO said, adding that culinary legend Chef Pepe Dasí Jiménez helms the kitchen.
Chef Pepe, a Spaniard with a Thai soul, makes sure that his à la carte menu presents Thai food through the fascinating perspective of Thompson's love affair with Thai cuisine. The Nation was wowed by the chef’s finger-licking creations, with each bite offering a spicy kick that suits the Thai palate yet will also please foreigners
Must orders include:
- Inky Pad Thai: Squid Ink Pad Thai with Spanish Chorizo, smoky on the tongue with the sour, sweet, nutty, and salty tastes that each true Thai dish must have
- Gai Yang Korat with Fried Som Tum, a light and tangy dish with spice and crunch coming from the fried papaya salad
- Roasted Suckling Pig or Moo Yang Trang, offering the well-balanced flavours of succulent crispy and tender meat served with traditional spice-infused dipping sauce and refreshing organic pickled salad
- Thai Basque Cheesecake: a melt-in-the-mouth dessert flavoured with Thai tea that promises to be the best cheesecake in town
The OSS Bar, inspired by the American World War II intelligence agency, comes complete with professional mixologists, and a stunning terrace overlooking the klong. Guests are invited to sip a cocktail infused with golden banana syrup either solo or with friends.
The comeback of Jim Thompson's restaurant represents more than a mere renovation. It signifies a synergy with the brand’s fashion and home furnishings departments, echoing the iconic global lifestyle branding of Jim Thompson. "Jim Thompson Hospitality is ready to open and play its part in the lifestyle destination that is the Jim Thompson Heritage Quarter. This new chapter in our journey showcases innovation, excitement, and the renowned hospitality that Thailand is famous for. It also underlines our commitment to quality and honoring Thai traditions – values that have made Jim Thompson a truly unique brand,” Frank says.