From fashion to food: the wonderful world of Jim Thompson

Chef Pepe, a Spaniard with a Thai soul, makes sure that his à la carte menu presents Thai food through the fascinating perspective of Thompson's love affair with Thai cuisine. The Nation was wowed by the chef’s finger-licking creations, with each bite offering a spicy kick that suits the Thai palate yet will also please foreigners

Must orders include:

- Inky Pad Thai: Squid Ink Pad Thai with Spanish Chorizo, smoky on the tongue with the sour, sweet, nutty, and salty tastes that each true Thai dish must have

- Gai Yang Korat with Fried Som Tum, a light and tangy dish with spice and crunch coming from the fried papaya salad

- Roasted Suckling Pig or Moo Yang Trang, offering the well-balanced flavours of succulent crispy and tender meat served with traditional spice-infused dipping sauce and refreshing organic pickled salad

- Thai Basque Cheesecake: a melt-in-the-mouth dessert flavoured with Thai tea that promises to be the best cheesecake in town

The OSS Bar, inspired by the American World War II intelligence agency, comes complete with professional mixologists, and a stunning terrace overlooking the klong. Guests are invited to sip a cocktail infused with golden banana syrup either solo or with friends.

The comeback of Jim Thompson's restaurant represents more than a mere renovation. It signifies a synergy with the brand’s fashion and home furnishings departments, echoing the iconic global lifestyle branding of Jim Thompson. "Jim Thompson Hospitality is ready to open and play its part in the lifestyle destination that is the Jim Thompson Heritage Quarter. This new chapter in our journey showcases innovation, excitement, and the renowned hospitality that Thailand is famous for. It also underlines our commitment to quality and honoring Thai traditions – values that have made Jim Thompson a truly unique brand,” Frank says.