Salt coffee, a Hue delicacy, conquers Hanoi taste buds

In the present day, one can pre-book a grand salt feast at certain restaurants, but it's typically reserved for special events. A group of Hue's signature chefs is currently collating documentation, aiming to submit it to Unesco for recognition and protection as a cultural heritage.

Given this deeply ingrained salt culinary tradition in the daily lives of Hue's inhabitants, the introduction of salt to their coffee culture might have come later, but it seems it was always destined to be.

From simple coffee joints to well-decorated shops, salt coffee makes a lasting impression.

Salt coffee conquers Hanoi

Salt Coffee was first made by the owners of Cafe Muoi, at 10 Nguyen Luong Bang in Hue, a city with a population just shy of half a million.

Following this innovation, many other coffee establishments in Hue began crafting their own versions of the beverage, leading to a bustling market for such a novel creation.

Salt coffee is distinctively prepared using hand-filtered coffee through either a metal or ceramic filter, combined with condensed milk. It is then garnished with salty whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon powder.

A decade ago, inspired by the emerging trend of salt coffee in Hue, a husband-wife duo established a business which championed province specialities. Nguyen thi Nhu Mai, the wife, is the proprietor of Phinholic, a series of 'coffee-holic' establishments, alongside The Hut, renowned for its paper straws, The Aroma, a centre dedicated to mixology, and 'How to Make', an application guiding users in coffee preparation.

On the other hand, Mai Khac Khoi, the husband, spearheads the Green Field Coffee company, which specialises in roasting coffee beans and supplying them to various coffee shops across Hue. He also sources coffee grown in the A Luoi District of Thua Thien - Hue province.

They opened their first Phinholic cafe in Hanoi last year.

Cao Huy Mien Nha, co-owner of the Phinholic shop on Nguyen Khuyen Street tells Viet Nam News: "We sell between 30-40 cups a day."

In a city like Hanoi, home to 8 million residents and a myriad of coffee shops, the numbers might seem insignificant. Yet, when considering that their coffee beans are sourced exclusively from A Luoi district in Hue, and that the caffeine content is calibrated to ensure it's safe for consumers, this unique offering is bound to carve out its niche audience.

Detractors might argue that the Vietnamese already incorporate a substantial amount of salt in their daily diets. Health experts suggest a reduction in daily salt intake. Such warnings can be beneficial for those keen on maintaining their caffeine habits.

An iced cup of milk coffee with salty whipped cream on top gets all your senses up and running for the day.

Phinholic makers already had that in mind, "Each portion comprises 160ml of coffee," Mien Nha told Viet Nam News adding, "Our coffee brewers have taken a certificate that runs out every two years." If they do not retake the test again, they shall not be able to maintain the activities of the brewing centre.

Nowadays in Hanoi, you can stumble upon salt coffee in nearly every pavement cafe, sitting alongside other beloved beverages from various parts of Vietnam. Alongside the fresh coconut juice from Ben Tre Province or the delightful lemon/kumquat tea, always remember that salt coffee traces its origins back to Hue.

Nguyen My Ha

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network