Yakult president lifts lid on secrets of iconic Thai yoghurt drink

But before answering our questions, Kanokpan gave a quick history of Yakult, which was formulated by Japanese microbiologist Minoru Shirota in 1935.

He developed the Lactobacillus casei Shirota strain of bacteria to boost gut health and regular bowel habits, she explained.

In 2015, Kanokpan took over Yakult Thailand from her father, Prapan Hetrakul, the pioneer of the drink in Thailand and former editor-in-chief of the Thai-language Daily News.

Her father learned about Yakult in his younger years while studying in Japan. A Japanese housemaid gave him a bottle of Yakult after Prapan suffered diarrhoea from eating sushi. This gave him the idea of selling Yakult in Thailand to combat the cholera epidemic that was sweeping the country.

Founded in 1970, Yakult Thailand popularised the term ‘Yakult Girl’ in the country by offering career opportunities plus benefits to women who sold the yoghurt drink door to door.

“Instead of paying advertising agencies, say, 50 million baht for national campaigns, Yakult offered this money to help with medical costs and tuition fees for Yakult Girls and their children,” Kanokpan said.