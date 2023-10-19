A glutton’s guide to all 10 new Michelin stars in Thailand

Sushi Saito, Bangkok: The sister of Tokyo’s famous Michelin 3-star eatery plates up fine Japanese cuisine at the Four Seasons Private Residence in Sathon district. The speciality here is Edomae-style sushi using ingredients imported from Japan.

Coda, Bangkok: This Thai restaurant on Wireless Road in Pathumwan district offers a six-course seasonal tasting menu of Thai contemporary dishes. Seafood highlights are inspired by Chef Suphasit Kokpol's childhood memories of visits to the Samut Sakhon coast.

Ojo, Bangkok: This Mexican restaurant inside The Standard Bangkok Mahanakhon in Bang Rak district boasts of being the highest in Thailand and has views to match. Run by award-winning chef Francisco Paco Ruano, it flaunts fiery flavours in a Mexican street food-style menu.

Small Dinner Club, Bangkok: A wide range of Thai culinary arts and cooking methods are on display at this restaurant on Charoen Krung Road in Bang Rak district.