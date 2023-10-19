A glutton’s guide to all 10 new Michelin stars in Thailand
This year’s Michelin Guide has added another 10 restaurants in Thailand.
Four of the new Michelin-recommended restaurants are in Bangkok, while Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen scored two apiece, leaving one each in Phuket and Nakhon Pathom.
Here’s a brief taster of all 10 new additions:
Sushi Saito, Bangkok: The sister of Tokyo’s famous Michelin 3-star eatery plates up fine Japanese cuisine at the Four Seasons Private Residence in Sathon district. The speciality here is Edomae-style sushi using ingredients imported from Japan.
Coda, Bangkok: This Thai restaurant on Wireless Road in Pathumwan district offers a six-course seasonal tasting menu of Thai contemporary dishes. Seafood highlights are inspired by Chef Suphasit Kokpol's childhood memories of visits to the Samut Sakhon coast.
Ojo, Bangkok: This Mexican restaurant inside The Standard Bangkok Mahanakhon in Bang Rak district boasts of being the highest in Thailand and has views to match. Run by award-winning chef Francisco Paco Ruano, it flaunts fiery flavours in a Mexican street food-style menu.
Small Dinner Club, Bangkok: A wide range of Thai culinary arts and cooking methods are on display at this restaurant on Charoen Krung Road in Bang Rak district.
Sanae Thai, Chiang Mai: Beefy treats are the star attraction at this eatery on Wang Sing Kham Road in Muang district. Highly recommended are the rice topped with sliced grilled beef and egg yolk, Thai spicy soup with braised beef shank, and beef massaman rice.
Talung, Chiang Mai: Southern Thai dishes inspired by the owner’s Nakhon Si Thammarat upbringing are the speciality of this place on Chotana Road in Muang district. Stir-fried bitter beans with shrimp, and stir-fried squid with black ink sauce are recommended.
Kaw Mun Gai Nai Ho, Nakhon Pathom: Seeking an authentic hit of Hainanese chicken rice? This Singaporean-owned eatery in Nakhon Chai Si district packs a powerful punch.
The Smokaccia Laboratory, Phuket: Sandwiches made from Chef Luca Mascolo’s sourdough and focaccia recipes are assembled and smoked at the table. Highlights include slow-cooked Australian wagyu striploin, Surat Thani oysters and cheese from Nonthaburi.
Pho Tha Bo, Khon Kaen: This family-run restaurant on Sri Nual Road is famed in Khon Kaen and beyond for its pho noodles and other Vietnamese favourites. The pork sausage and beef balls are also homemade.
Kuai Tiao Nuea Hia Choi, Khon Kaen: A beef noodle shop that has built a big reputation on Kasikorn Thung Sang Road in Muang district over four decades. The beef satay is also recommended.