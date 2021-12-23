‘BEYOND’ Earns Three Michelin Guide Awards Across Its Restaurants, with 2 Michelin Stars Added To The Portfolio

Bound and Beyond Public Company Limited or ‘BEYOND’ invests in, develops, and operates hospitality businesses, with a particular emphasis on unique hotel concepts. The current investment portfolio consists of two well-known hotels; Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River and Capella Hotel Bangkok. Both are ultra-luxury hotels that tourists from all around the world wish to experience the impressive service, whether in the rooms, banquet facilities, restaurants, or bars.

Côte by Mauro Colagreco is a sophisticated French-Italian restaurant that offers a welcoming Riviera-inspired dining experience. Mauro Colagreco, the 3 Michelin-starred chef, creates dishes of refined simplicity, colorful and generous gourmand cuisine. While Chef Davide Garavaglia proficiently leads the restaurant in Thailand.

Yu Ting Yuan is the first and only Cantonese restaurant in Thailand to receive a Michelin star, offering authentic Cantonese cuisine. The chef only selects fresh and high-quality ingredients for delicious food with a neat and beautiful presentation. There are five expert Cantonese chefs, led by Chef Qiu Xiaogui, a veteran of Michelin-starred Chinese restaurants in Guangzhou, and their assistant chefs, to create a premium Cantonese food menu in Thailand.

Mrs. Kamonwan Wipulakorn, Managing Director of BEYOND, says that "Having our restaurants and staff receive all three awards is another milestone and great encouragement for the chefs and staff at both restaurants. It is really meaningful to everyone who cares about creating great menus and delivering the greatest dining experiences. Of course, this award strengthens the company's hotel and restaurant portfolio. We are ready to welcome customers in 2022 with a commitment to improve every service to be uniquely perfect"