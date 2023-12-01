America calling: Best US food and drinks come to Bangkok

The fair, which began on Thursday and continues through Sunday, is now its second edition and offers all comers the chance to feast on American signature foods and beverages.

Hosted by the US Embassy in Thailand, the fair aims to introduce Thai consumers to various products imported from the United States while also spreading awareness of American food culture.

The event was opened by Robert F Godec, the US ambassador to Thailand, who said he was thrilled to be demonstrating the fun and delectability of American culture.

He pointed out that since Bangkok is one of the world's most iconic cities for cool, it is encouraging to see American fare blend in and contribute to the capital city's food journey.

According to Kelly Stange, Agricultural Counselor of the US Department of Agriculture, the features dozens of authentic American foods, ingredients, and beverages all flown in directly from the US.

She invited all fairgoers to try a small bite of each before deciding on their favourites.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt thanked the US Embassy for organising such a joyous occasion and advised visitors to set aside any worries about their calorie intake for the day and to enjoy their food.