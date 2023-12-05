Culinary legacy of late palace head chef immortalised in recipe collection

Thanphuying Prasarnsuk, who passed away in 2002, served the royal family at the Chitralada Royal Villa in Bangkok’s Dusit district for more than 40 years.

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has praised Thanphuying Prasarnsuk’s culinary skills, which won her the post of head chef. Despite initial reservations and lack of confidence, she immersed herself in learning from various master chefs in the royal court.