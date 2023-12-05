Culinary legacy of late palace head chef immortalised in recipe collection
A delectable journey through the culinary legacy of a palace head chef unfolds in the newly launched cookbook collection titled “Banthuek Nuek Aroi” (A Diary of Delicious Ideas).
Released last week through a collaboration between the Chaipattana Foundation and prominent drinks producer, Thai Beverage Pcl, the collection pays homage to the gastronomic prowess of Thanphuying Prasarnsuk Tantivejkul. She served as the head chef of the royal household of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.
Thanphuying Prasarnsuk, who passed away in 2002, served the royal family at the Chitralada Royal Villa in Bangkok’s Dusit district for more than 40 years.
Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has praised Thanphuying Prasarnsuk’s culinary skills, which won her the post of head chef. Despite initial reservations and lack of confidence, she immersed herself in learning from various master chefs in the royal court.
The “Banthuek Nuek Aroi” collection comprises over 200 recipes across four volumes, each categorised by cooking method:
• “Kubkhao Kubpla”: Explores the cultural essence of royal cuisine, offering insights and secrets recorded by Thanphuying Prasarnsuk
• “Tomyum Thamkaeng”: Showcases a diverse array of soups and spicy salads, incorporating a blend of Thai herbs
• “Chankhao Chansen”: Features quick meals embracing Thai, Chinese and Western cuisines
• "Khongwang Khongwan": Presents a selection of Thai and international desserts
“Banthuek Nuek Aroi”, priced at 1,500 baht per set, is available at leading bookstores across the country. Proceeds from the sales will contribute to the Chaipattana Foundation.