Michelin adds 32 new Thai eateries to its 2024 Bib Gourmand selection
The 2024 Michelin Guide Thailand has added 32 new food establishments to its prestigious Bib Gourmand selection, bringing the total to 196.
The announcement on Wednesday precedes the official Michelin Stars revelation scheduled for December 13.
Of the new eateries, 12 are based in Koh Samui and Surat Thani mainland – two new destinations covered in the 2024 Michelin Guide Thailand.
The Bib Gourmand distinction, symbolised by the “Bibendum” or “Michelin Man”, acknowledges both restaurants and street stalls that Michelin inspectors consider to be the “best value for money”.
“Thailand remains a country where you can eat remarkably well at surprisingly low prices," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of Michelin Guides.
"Our inspectors are delighted to continue to find more excellent and diverse cooking at budget-friendly prices across all regions of Thailand, including the new areas of Koh Samui and Surat Thani.”
The 2024 Bib Gourmand selection encompasses a diverse array of 13 cuisines, namely Chinese, European Contemporary, Isaan, Japanese, noodles, Northern Thai, seafood, Southern Thai, street food, Thai, Thai Contemporary, Thai-Chinese and Vietnamese.
The list of new entries is as follows:
Bangkok and its surrounding provinces
• Aunglo by Yangrak
• Charmgang
• Plaew (Nakhon Pathom)
• Prik-Yuak
• Ann Tha Din Daeng
• Nai Ho Chicken Rice
• Tarn Thong
Ayutthaya
• Baan Pu Karn
• U-Khao
Chiang Mai
• Ekachan
• Rasik Local Kitchen
• Sanae Thai Cuisine
Khon Kaen
• Here Joi Beef Noodle
• Pho Tha Bo
Nakhon Ratchasima
• Nina's Cafe & Restaurant
Koh Samui
• Baan Suan Lung Khai
• Jun Hom
• Kapi Sator
• Krua Chao Baan Samui
Surat Thani
• Khao Phra Ram Long Song Lao Ohw
• Lucky Restaurant
• Pa Ting
• Phunisa
• Sum Gradang Nga
• Yok Kheng
• Keo Pla
• Lian Tai
Udon Thani
• Kao.Piak.Sen
• Samuay & Sons
Phuket
• Krua Praya Phuket
• Mu Krop (Chi Hong)
• Ton Mayom
