Michelin adds 32 new Thai eateries to its 2024 Bib Gourmand selection

The announcement on Wednesday precedes the official Michelin Stars revelation scheduled for December 13.

Of the new eateries, 12 are based in Koh Samui and Surat Thani mainland – two new destinations covered in the 2024 Michelin Guide Thailand.

The Bib Gourmand distinction, symbolised by the “Bibendum” or “Michelin Man”, acknowledges both restaurants and street stalls that Michelin inspectors consider to be the “best value for money”.