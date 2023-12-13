Thai cuisine ranked 17th in list of 100 best cuisine in the world

Thai cuisine was given a score of 4.48 by the website, which features recipes and food reviews from critics across the world. In top position is Italy with a score of 4.65, followed by Japan, also with 4.65, and Greece with 4.64.

TasteAtlas said that it had recorded a total of 395,205 dish ratings, and 115,660 food product ratings from around the world for this year’s 100 Best Cuisine list.

“Based on these ratings, the top 50 food items for each cuisine were extracted, and the best-rated cuisines in the world were ranked according to the average ratings of the best-rated dishes and food products of each country,” it explained.

TasteAtlas also on Tuesday released the list of the top 100 dishes in the world based on the ratings it accumulated in the past year.

The best-rated dish for 2023 is the Brazilian meat cut Picanha, followed by Malaysian bread Roti Canai and Thai stir fry Phat Kaphrao, sometimes spelt as Pad Grapao, in third place.

The Thai beloved dish made from meat, chili and basil was earlier named “Best Stir-Fries in the World 2023” by TasteAtlas in September.

The website also recommended a handful of Thai restaurants for visitors and lovers of Thai cuisines. They are: Por Pochaya in Phra Nakhon, Bangkok; Plu in Sathon, Bangkok; Mae Pom Roti in Ayutthaya, and Dan Chicken & Rice in Chiang Mai.