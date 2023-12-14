Michelin awards 447 Thai food establishments

The Two Michelin Stars listed were promoted from the one-star rating. They are:

• Baan Tepa: Michelin said their farm-to-table philosophy is brought to the skillfully crafted, detailed cooking on its contemporary Thai tasting menu, made with seasonal ingredients sourced from sustainably minded producers and its backyard;

• Gaa: A contemporary Indian restaurant that combines old-school cooking with modern techniques and presentation, with Michelin nodding to their assured and skillful dishes where finely judged spicing, extraordinary flavour combinations and contrasts in texture and temperature stand out.

Of the six new one-star entries in the guide, three are newcomers and the other three were promoted from Michelin Selected honours.

These three newcomers are:

• INDDEE: A modern Indian restaurant that takes diners on a journey around the different regions of India with its set menu using the charcoal grill extensively throughout;

• NAWA: A Thai contemporary restaurant that embraces innovation, using modern techniques to produce central Thai cuisine with authentic yet bold flavours, and a seasonal tasting menu of finger food, small bites and modified versions of main courses;

• Samrub Samrub Thai: A Thai restaurant offering a truly original tasting menu (changed bi-monthly) featuring ancient Thai recipes reproduced to trace the ages, while crafting a complex amalgamation of aromas.

Three other restaurants promoted from the Michelin Selected are:

• Mia: Michelin describes Mia as offering modern European cuisine with Asian influences through the seasonal Taste of Mia menu that shows off dishes with complex, well-balanced flavours in a 5- or 8-course feast with vegan and vegetarian options, along with cocktail, mocktail and wine pairings;

• Resonance: It offers a seasonal tasting menu featuring dishes inspired by the chef’s past experience working around the world, with a tea pairing option upon advance request;

• Wana Yook: offering an innovative seasonal tasting menu inspired by Khao Gaeng, (rice topped with curry), with every course featuring flavoursome Thai contemporary dishes with rice from different regions of Thailand.

Also of note, the creative French restaurant, J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain, has been awarded a Michelin Green Star for its outstanding sustainable approach, including monitoring their waste, abiding by strict recycling systems and many other smaller initiatives.

Along with PRU, Haoma and Jampa, this made a total of four Michelin Green Star establishments in Thailand.

For more information, visit guide.michelin.com/th/en or Facebook: facebook.com/MichelinGuideThailand.