With its abundance of nature, Thailand has long believed that food is medicine though ancient texts warn of the potential harmful effects of overconsumption.

Thai cuisine has been culturally influenced by and adopted the methods of making desserts from India, resulting in meticulous cooking processes in Thai cuisine.

Thai cuisine has a deep connection with rice, with different strains delivering different benefits, and complementing an array of Thai dishes and desserts. Black rice, for instance, strengthens the nervous system, while Sangyod rice is said to help prevent cancers.

Selecting the right type of rice is also important but as a general rule, it should be long grain and contain less gluten. If rice is too sticky, it will result in a mushy mess. Everything in Thai cuisine is about art, detail, and patience.

Coconut is another important ingredient but carefully selecting the type of coconut is also crucial. Each kind of coconut has its unique features but in general terms, can be divided into two main categories in Thai cuisine: regular coconut and macapuno coconut (also known as coconut sport). Regular coconut is suited for making both main course and dessert using its milk, water, and meat. However, macapuno coconut has a fluffy texture and is suited to dessert by pairing it with sweet syrup or shaved ice.

And which mango is the most suitable for pairing with sticky rice?

Nam dok mai mango is the firm favourite though okrong mango is also recommended to pair with sweet sticky rice due to the combination of flavours between sour and sweet.

