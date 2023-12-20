Mango sticky rice - from local dessert to international craze!
Long a firm summer favourite in Thailand, the ubiquitous mango served with sticky rice and a dash of coconut cream has gained traction around the world ever since young Thai rapper Milli tucked into a dish while performing at the Coachella music festival.
Now rated and ranked in fourth place as the best pudding in the world by TasteAtlas, khao nieow mamuang as it is called in Thai, has become a must-order for every tourist.
But it would be wrong to associate sticky rice as just the accompaniment to mango, however strange the combination may sound. Glutinous rice is paired with many other foods including meat, fish and other fruits.
When exactly Thai people started to consume sticky rice is not known, but probably for several thousands of years. Rice, after all, has been widely cultivated in the region for many centuries, and as far back as Ban Chiang era in 4420–3400 BCE when rice paddy traces were found at the site.
According to the “Kap He Chom Khrueang Khao Wan”, also known as the “Verse of Food and Dessert” during King Rama II's reign, mango was already a feature of Thai cuisine. Its pairing with sticky rice was first recorded during the reign of King Rama V.
With its abundance of nature, Thailand has long believed that food is medicine though ancient texts warn of the potential harmful effects of overconsumption.
Thai cuisine has been culturally influenced by and adopted the methods of making desserts from India, resulting in meticulous cooking processes in Thai cuisine.
Thai cuisine has a deep connection with rice, with different strains delivering different benefits, and complementing an array of Thai dishes and desserts. Black rice, for instance, strengthens the nervous system, while Sangyod rice is said to help prevent cancers.
Selecting the right type of rice is also important but as a general rule, it should be long grain and contain less gluten. If rice is too sticky, it will result in a mushy mess. Everything in Thai cuisine is about art, detail, and patience.
Coconut is another important ingredient but carefully selecting the type of coconut is also crucial. Each kind of coconut has its unique features but in general terms, can be divided into two main categories in Thai cuisine: regular coconut and macapuno coconut (also known as coconut sport). Regular coconut is suited for making both main course and dessert using its milk, water, and meat. However, macapuno coconut has a fluffy texture and is suited to dessert by pairing it with sweet syrup or shaved ice.
And which mango is the most suitable for pairing with sticky rice?
Nam dok mai mango is the firm favourite though okrong mango is also recommended to pair with sweet sticky rice due to the combination of flavours between sour and sweet.
For the traditional sticky rice recipe and instructions, visit The Nation's link down here.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1099555644537576
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cznv9cHq7sm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==