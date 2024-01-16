Top Thai suppliers ready premium ingredients for Bangkok gastronomic gala
Thailand is ready to celebrate the return of Bangkok Chef Charity 2024 with a culinary spectacle featuring the finest ingredients from the country’s top suppliers.
The event, making a comeback after the Covid-19 pandemic, not only showcases the culinary prowess of experts and industry insiders but also serves as a platform for making merit.
Among Thailand’s premier food suppliers participating in this gastronomic feast are Jagota, Premium Food Thailand, along with globally renowned brands like Evian and Thailand’s very own Tops Wine Cellar.
Royal presence
All contributors have expressed their delight in being part of this captivating event, which will be made even more special with the graceful presence of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.
At this point, everybody is busy guessing what dish Her Royal Highness will choose to display her own culinary skills.
Other than the beloved Princess’s presence, the occasion will give industry professionals a chance to gather, showcase their best as well as give back to society. All proceeds from the event go to charities under the patronage of Her Royal Highness, including underprivileged schools in Thailand’s remote North and hospitals under the Debaratana Vejjanukula Foundation.
“We are in the food business. Working with our customers and friends while contributing to CSR [corporate social responsibility] is a great purpose and a lot of fun!,” said Gopal Jagota, Director, Business Development, Jagota Brothers Trading Co., Ltd.
Mission of sustainability
The sustainability development plans of Evian, the renowned French mineral water brand, also align well with the charitable function.
“Bangkok Chef Charity is a good event for our product to shine. This event is a good combination of the best chefs in the world, spreading the message of our product in Thailand – pure, unique mineral composition,” said Laura Krass, Business Development Manager HORECA, CVS, Travel Retail - APAC Zone. “Our source is 100% natural and our action starts with protecting the source and not taking more than what nature can give.”
Sustainability is at the heart of Evian’s mission, focusing on protecting and ensuring product quality while reducing carbon impact. The company aims to have 100% recycled PET packaging by 2025 and uses biofuel for transport, earning the B Corp certification for meeting high standards of social and environmental transparency.
Delighted newcomers
Dusida Merasri, Senior Sales Manager, Premium Food (Thailand) Co.,Ltd., also expressed her gratitude for being part of the event.
“This is going to be our first time joining the Chef Charity and the first time for us to see famous chefs turn our products into fine-dining culinary creations,” she said.
“This event gives us a chance to build stronger relationships while sharing the same goal, which is to support the people in this industry and make it successful together.”
Perfect pairing
Tops Wine Cellar brings its own story to the table, with Rasmus Poll, Head of Wine, Tobacco & Alcohol of Central Food Retail under Central Retail, choosing the best wines to pair with the 10-course culinary extravaganza for the event.
“We are very particular when it comes to wine. For this gala luncheon, we have picked and focused on family-owned and boutique wineries. Among the carefully selected wines, the star that I proudly present is one of our Rieslings from a wine-making family in Germany. The winery is now being run by the 7th generation of the family,” he said.
The 11th edition of the fundraising gala luncheon is scheduled for February 17 at the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok. After a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the event resumes in 2024 and aims to raise funds for hospitals under the Debaratana Vejjanukula Foundation and support needy children in remote parts of Thailand.