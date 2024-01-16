Top Thai suppliers ready premium ingredients for Bangkok gastronomic gala

Mission of sustainability

The sustainability development plans of Evian, the renowned French mineral water brand, also align well with the charitable function.

“Bangkok Chef Charity is a good event for our product to shine. This event is a good combination of the best chefs in the world, spreading the message of our product in Thailand – pure, unique mineral composition,” said Laura Krass, Business Development Manager HORECA, CVS, Travel Retail - APAC Zone. “Our source is 100% natural and our action starts with protecting the source and not taking more than what nature can give.”

Sustainability is at the heart of Evian’s mission, focusing on protecting and ensuring product quality while reducing carbon impact. The company aims to have 100% recycled PET packaging by 2025 and uses biofuel for transport, earning the B Corp certification for meeting high standards of social and environmental transparency.

Delighted newcomers

Dusida Merasri, Senior Sales Manager, Premium Food (Thailand) Co.,Ltd., also expressed her gratitude for being part of the event.

“This is going to be our first time joining the Chef Charity and the first time for us to see famous chefs turn our products into fine-dining culinary creations,” she said.

“This event gives us a chance to build stronger relationships while sharing the same goal, which is to support the people in this industry and make it successful together.”

Perfect pairing

Tops Wine Cellar brings its own story to the table, with Rasmus Poll, Head of Wine, Tobacco & Alcohol of Central Food Retail under Central Retail, choosing the best wines to pair with the 10-course culinary extravaganza for the event.

“We are very particular when it comes to wine. For this gala luncheon, we have picked and focused on family-owned and boutique wineries. Among the carefully selected wines, the star that I proudly present is one of our Rieslings from a wine-making family in Germany. The winery is now being run by the 7th generation of the family,” he said.

The 11th edition of the fundraising gala luncheon is scheduled for February 17 at the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok. After a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the event resumes in 2024 and aims to raise funds for hospitals under the Debaratana Vejjanukula Foundation and support needy children in remote parts of Thailand.